Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Cubs on July 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Rafael Devers and others in the Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 88 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has put up 99 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .290/.361/.475 on the year.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Steele Stats
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (9-2) for his 17th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Steele has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8.0).
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 96 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.321/.375 so far this season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a walk and three RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .305/.362/.531 slash line on the year.
- Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
