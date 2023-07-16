Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Sunday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .265.
- In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Refsnyder has had an RBI in 15 games this season (28.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%).
- He has scored in 15 of 52 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.290
|AVG
|.238
|.395
|OBP
|.385
|.362
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|11
|19/9
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele will look to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
