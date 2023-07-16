Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (50-43) and Colorado Rockies (35-58) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on July 16.

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Yankees vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has played as favorites of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored 408 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule