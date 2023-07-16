The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Giancarlo Stanton to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+180). New York (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 11-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Yankees vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +180 11 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 34 of the 57 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

New York has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-47-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 22-20 24-10 26-33 40-36 10-7

