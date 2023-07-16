Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .148 with four home runs and two walks.
- Chang has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (27.8%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.138
|AVG
|.160
|.194
|OBP
|.192
|.345
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (9-2) to make his 17th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the lefty threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
