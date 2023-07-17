Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Rinky Hijikata: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
On Monday, Abedallah Shelbayh (No. 235 in the world) takes on Rinky Hijikata (No. 114) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
Hijikata is the favorite (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Shelbayh, who is +170.
Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 17
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Abedallah Shelbayh
|Rinky Hijikata
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|44
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56
Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the Mallorca Championships on June 26, 2023 (his last match), Shelbayh was dropped by Roman Safiullin 1-6, 4-6.
- In his last match on June 28, 2023, Hijikata was defeated 6-7, 6-7 against Tomas Barrios Vera in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Through 11 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shelbayh has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.0% of them.
- In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Shelbayh has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Hijikata has played 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.
- Hijikata is averaging 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Shelbayh and Hijikata have not played against each other.
