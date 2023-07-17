Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Swiss Open Gstaad
No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas will face No. 121 Fabio Fognini in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.
Ramos-Vinolas is getting -120 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Fognini (-110).
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information
- Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 17
- Venue: Roy Emerson Arena
- Location: Gstaad, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Fabio Fognini
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on July 13, 2023 (his most recent match), Ramos-Vinolas lost to Luciano Darderi 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the French Open, Fognini lost 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 against Sebastian Ofner.
- Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.4 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 25 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.7 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
- Fognini has averaged 25.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.
- On clay, Fognini has played 15 matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Fognini has a 2-0 record against Ramos-Vinolas. Their last match on August 16, 2022, at the Western & Southern Open, was won by Fognini 6-2, 6-3.
- Fognini has secured five sets against Ramos-Vinolas (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Ramos-Vinolas' zero.
- Fognini has the upper hand in 48 total games versus Ramos-Vinolas, taking 31 of them.
- In their two matches against each other, Ramos-Vinolas and Fognini are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets.
