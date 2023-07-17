No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas will face No. 121 Fabio Fognini in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Ramos-Vinolas is getting -120 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Fognini (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 54.5% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Fabio Fognini -120 Odds to Win Match -110 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on July 13, 2023 (his most recent match), Ramos-Vinolas lost to Luciano Darderi 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the French Open, Fognini lost 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 against Sebastian Ofner.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.4 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 25 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.7 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

Fognini has averaged 25.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.

On clay, Fognini has played 15 matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Fognini has a 2-0 record against Ramos-Vinolas. Their last match on August 16, 2022, at the Western & Southern Open, was won by Fognini 6-2, 6-3.

Fognini has secured five sets against Ramos-Vinolas (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Ramos-Vinolas' zero.

Fognini has the upper hand in 48 total games versus Ramos-Vinolas, taking 31 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Ramos-Vinolas and Fognini are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.