No. 76-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas will face No. 121 Fabio Fognini in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Ramos-Vinolas is getting -120 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Fognini (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Match Information

  • Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 17
  • Venue: Roy Emerson Arena
  • Location: Gstaad, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has a 54.5% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Fabio Fognini
-120 Odds to Win Match -110
54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4%
50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on July 13, 2023 (his most recent match), Ramos-Vinolas lost to Luciano Darderi 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.
  • In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the French Open, Fognini lost 7-5, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 against Sebastian Ofner.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.4 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 25 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.7 games (24.6 in best-of-three matches).
  • Fognini has averaged 25.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.
  • On clay, Fognini has played 15 matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
  • Fognini has a 2-0 record against Ramos-Vinolas. Their last match on August 16, 2022, at the Western & Southern Open, was won by Fognini 6-2, 6-3.
  • Fognini has secured five sets against Ramos-Vinolas (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Ramos-Vinolas' zero.
  • Fognini has the upper hand in 48 total games versus Ramos-Vinolas, taking 31 of them.
  • In their two matches against each other, Ramos-Vinolas and Fognini are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.