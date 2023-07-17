On Monday, Alex Michelsen (No. 250 in the world) meets Maxime Cressy (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Michelsen (+145), Cressy is the favorite with -190 odds.

Alex Michelsen vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Alex Michelsen vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 65.5% chance to win.

Alex Michelsen Maxime Cressy +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Alex Michelsen vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

Michelsen is coming off a loss to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 3-6, 7-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Mallorca Championships.

In his most recent match on July 5, 2023, Cressy came up short 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-7 versus Laslo Djere in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Michelsen has played 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his nine matches over the past year (across all court types).

Michelsen has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 28.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches).

Cressy is averaging 27.1 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.7% of those games.

In seven matches on grass in the past 12 months, Cressy has averaged 29.9 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 49.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Michelsen and Cressy have not matched up on the court.

