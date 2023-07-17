In a match slated for Monday, Alex Molcan (No. 83 in rankings) will meet Alexander Zverev (No. 21) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.

In the Round of 32, Zverev is favored over Molcan, with -650 odds against the underdog's +400.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Alex Molcan -650 Odds to Win Match +400 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a defeat to No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini, 3-6, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Molcan most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 59-ranked Mikael Ymer.

Zverev has played 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Zverev has played 19 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Molcan has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.0 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.6% of those games.

Molcan has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 19 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

In the one match between Zverev and Molcan dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Zverev came out on top 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

In three total sets against one another, Zverev has taken three, while Molcan has claimed zero.

Zverev has the edge in 25 total games against Molcan, claiming 18 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Zverev and Molcan have averaged 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

