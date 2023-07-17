No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller will take on No. 91 Dominic Thiem in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Thiem is favored (-130) in this match, compared to the underdog Muller, who is +100.

Alexandre Muller vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Alexandre Muller vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 56.5% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Dominic Thiem +100 Odds to Win Match -130 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 49 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51

Alexandre Muller vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Muller last hit the court on July 7, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .

Thiem most recently played on July 4, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-3, 6-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Muller has played 24.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Muller has played 12 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.9 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 48.5% of those games.

Thiem has averaged 22.7 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 22 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Muller and Thiem have not matched up on the court.

