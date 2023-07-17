In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32 on Monday, No. 77-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova meets No. 146 Polina Kudermetova.

With -200 odds, Schmiedlova is favored over Kudermetova (+155) in this match.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Polina Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Polina Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has a 66.7% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Polina Kudermetova -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Polina Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Schmiedlova was defeated by No. 139-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 128.

Kudermetova is coming off a 4-6, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 at the Bett1open.

Schmiedlova has played 19.9 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her nine matches on clay over the past year, Schmiedlova has played an average of 20.1 games.

Kudermetova has played 12 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 19.1 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

On clay, Kudermetova has played three matches and averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

Schmiedlova and Kudermetova have not competed against each other since 2015.

