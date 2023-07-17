Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 117) will meet Arthur Fils (No. 61) in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Monday, July 17.

Fils is favored (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Stricker, who is -105.

Arthur Fils vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Fils has a 54.5% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Dominic Stephan Stricker -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Arthur Fils vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Fils was eliminated by No. 34-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-7, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

Stricker most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-7, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe.

Fils has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 13 matches on clay over the past year, Fils has played an average of 21.9 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Stricker is averaging 25.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

Stricker has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through six matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Fils and Stricker have played in the last five years.

