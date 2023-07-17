On Monday, Astra Sharma (No. 216 in the world) faces Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 78) in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Rakhimova is the favorite (-175) against Sharma (+135) .

Astra Sharma vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Astra Sharma vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kamilla Rakhimova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Astra Sharma Kamilla Rakhimova +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Astra Sharma vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

Sharma defeated Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-3, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Rakhimova went down 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 versus Cristina Bucsa.

Sharma has played 14 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.4 games per match.

In her 38 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rakhimova is averaging 22.0 games per match and winning 49.3% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Rakhimova has played 14 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Sharma and Rakhimova have played in the last five years.

