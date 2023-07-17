On Monday, Benjamin Bonzi (No. 94 in the world) faces Daniel Altmaier (No. 66) in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Altmaier is favored (-225) versus Bonzi (+175) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 69.2% chance to win.

Benjamin Bonzi Daniel Altmaier +175 Odds to Win Match -225 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

Bonzi came up short 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 versus Harold Mayot in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Altmaier most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 6-7, 6-3, 5-7 by No. 87-ranked Aleksandar Vukic.

Bonzi has played 25.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Bonzi has played four matches on clay over the past year, and 15.3 games per match (15.3 in best-of-three matches).

Altmaier has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

On clay, Altmaier has played 17 matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Bonzi sports a 2-0 record versus Altmaier. Their last matchup was a 6-3, 6-4 win for Bonzi in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals on June 23, 2022.

In four total sets against one another, Bonzi has taken four, while Altmaier has secured zero.

Bonzi and Altmaier have matched up for 38 total games, and Bonzi has won more often, securing 24 of them.

In two matches between Bonzi and Altmaier, they have played 19 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.