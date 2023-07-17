Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Billy McKinney -- .095 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .228.
- This year, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 16 of 28 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (14.3%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this season (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.313
|OBP
|.222
|.630
|SLG
|.182
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Canning (6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty went 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
