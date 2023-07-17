On Monday, Julia Grabher (No. 58 in the world) faces Clara Burel (No. 94) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

With -145 odds, Burel is the favorite against Grabher (+110) for this matchup.

Clara Burel vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Clara Burel vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Burel has a 59.2% chance to win.

Clara Burel Julia Grabher -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Clara Burel vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

Burel is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Grabher went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Danielle Collins.

Burel has played 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match.

Burel has played 11 matches on clay over the past year, and 23.3 games per match.

In the past year, Grabher has competed in 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.4% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In 23 matches on clay courts in the past year, Grabher has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 52.2% of the games.

This is the first time that Burel and Grabher have matched up in the last five years.

