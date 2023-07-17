Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Connor Wong (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 18 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .233.
- In 53.7% of his 67 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (20.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.0%).
- In 26 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.273
|AVG
|.190
|.336
|OBP
|.241
|.482
|SLG
|.314
|13
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|36/8
|K/BB
|44/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
