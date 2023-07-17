In the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on Monday, Luca van Assche (ranked No. 75) meets Dragos Nicolae Madaras (No. 203).

In this Round of 32 matchup, van Assche is favored (-275) against Madaras (+210) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dragos Nicolae Madaras vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dragos Nicolae Madaras vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 73.3% chance to win.

Dragos Nicolae Madaras Luca van Assche +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dragos Nicolae Madaras vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

Madaras lost 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 against Michael Mmoh in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his last match).

van Assche most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 50-ranked Aslan Karatsev.

Through five matches over the past year (across all court types), Madaras has played 17.2 games per match (17.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.

van Assche has averaged 26.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.8% of the games.

van Assche has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set in 10 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Madaras and van Assche have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.