In the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on Monday, Elias Ymer (ranked No. 169) takes on Leo Borg (No. 441).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Ymer is the favorite (-1000) against Borg (+550) .

Elias Ymer vs. Leo Borg Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Elias Ymer vs. Leo Borg Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elias Ymer has a 90.9% chance to win.

Elias Ymer Leo Borg -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 69.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.7

Elias Ymer vs. Leo Borg Trends and Insights

Ymer is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 6-1, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Borg last played on October 18, 2022 in the Round of 32 of the Stockholm Open and was defeated 7-5, 4-6, 1-6 by No. 31-ranked Tommy Paul.

Ymer has played 44 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.3 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 23 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ymer has played an average of 23.7 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Borg is averaging 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 41.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Ymer and Borg have matched up in the last five years.

