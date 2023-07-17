Hamad Medjedovic (No. 183 ranking) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Monday, July 17.

Compared to the underdog Zhang (+120), Medjedovic is favored (-155) to get to the Round of 16.

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hamad Medjedovic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Zhizhen Zhang -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Medjedovic defeated Otto Virtanen 7-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his last match on July 6, 2023, Zhang lost 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Medjedovic has played 26.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Medjedovic has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 26.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.2% of the games.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past year, Zhang has averaged 26.7 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 50.7% of the games.

In the only match between Medjedovic and Zhang dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Luedenscheid, Germany Men Singles 2022 finals, Medjedovic won 6-1, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Medjedovic has taken two versus Zhang (100.0%), while Zhang has clinched zero.

Medjedovic has taken down Zhang in 12 of 15 total games between them, good for a 80.0% win rate.

Zhang and Medjedovic have matched up one time, and they have averaged 15 games and two sets per match.

