Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .250 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), with multiple hits nine times (20.0%).

In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with more than one RBI 11 times (24.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 of 45 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 18 .229 AVG .279 .272 OBP .282 .417 SLG .471 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 14 17/4 K/BB 8/1 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings