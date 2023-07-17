On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 30 .235 AVG .267 .269 OBP .330 .357 SLG .386 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 13/4 K/BB 22/10 5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings