In the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open on Monday, Constant Lestienne (ranked No. 74) faces James Duckworth (No. 110).

In this Round of 32 match, Duckworth is favored (-135) versus Lestienne (+105) .

James Duckworth vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

James Duckworth vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, James Duckworth has a 57.4% chance to win.

James Duckworth Constant Lestienne -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

James Duckworth vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

Duckworth was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Harold Mayot in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

In his last match on July 3, 2023, Lestienne was defeated 1-6, 3-6, 5-7 versus Liam Broady in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Duckworth has played 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Duckworth has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

Lestienne has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.3% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Lestienne has averaged 26.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 41.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Duckworth and Lestienne have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

