In the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 161-ranked Alexander Ritschard against No. 109 Jaume Munar.

In the Round of 32, Munar is favored over Ritschard, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Jaume Munar vs. Alexander Ritschard Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Jaume Munar vs. Alexander Ritschard Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jaume Munar has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jaume Munar Alexander Ritschard -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Jaume Munar vs. Alexander Ritschard Trends and Insights

Munar was defeated 4-6, 3-6, 1-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Ritschard last played on July 10, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 and was taken down 6-1, 3-6, 5-7 by No. 236-ranked Marco Trungelliti.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Munar has played an average of 23.7 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Munar has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 23.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

In the past year, Ritschard has competed in 18 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.9% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Ritschard has averaged 22.6 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 50.3% of the games.

In the one match between Munar and Ritschard dating back to 2015, in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 16, Munar was victorious 6-3, 6-3.

Munar and Ritschard have squared off in two sets against on another, with Munar claiming two of them.

Munar and Ritschard have matched up in 18 total games, with Munar taking 12 and Ritschard securing six.

Munar and Ritschard have played one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

