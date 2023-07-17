In a match slated for Monday, Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 120 in rankings) will face Jordan Thompson (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

With -350 odds, Thompson is favored over Kovacevic (+240) for this match.

Jordan Thompson vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Aleksandar Kovacevic -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Jordan Thompson vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Thompson was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 6-7, 5-7, in the Round of 64.

Kovacevic most recently played on June 29, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 158-ranked Enzo Couacaud.

Thompson has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Thompson has played 11 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.

In the past 12 months, Kovacevic has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Kovacevic has averaged 29.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 54.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Thompson and Kovacevic have not competed against each other.

