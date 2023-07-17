No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo will face No. 97 Alexander Shevchenko in the Nordea Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Cerundolo has -120 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 against Shevchenko (-110).

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 54.5% chance to win.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Alexander Shevchenko -120 Odds to Win Match -110 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Cerundolo was defeated 0-6, 2-6 against Sebastian Ofner in the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 (his last match).

Shevchenko is coming off a 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 35-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Cerundolo has played 21 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Shevchenko is averaging 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

On clay, Shevchenko has played 18 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

On April 25, 2023, Cerundolo and Shevchenko met in the Mutua Madrid Open qualifying round. Shevchenko took home the win 7-6, 6-4.

In two total sets against each other, Shevchenko has clinched two, while Cerundolo has secured zero.

Shevchenko has the edge in 23 total games versus Cerundolo, taking 13 of them.

In one match between Cerundolo and Shevchenko, they have played 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

