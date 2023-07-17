On Monday, Justin Turner (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

In 71.1% of his 90 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 45 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .314 AVG .263 .371 OBP .353 .468 SLG .481 17 XBH 18 6 HR 8 31 RBI 25 31/14 K/BB 33/21 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings