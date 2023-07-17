Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Monday, Justin Turner (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- In 71.1% of his 90 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 42.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 45 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.314
|AVG
|.263
|.371
|OBP
|.353
|.468
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|25
|31/14
|K/BB
|33/21
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.06).
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
