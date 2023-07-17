On Monday, Kristina Kucova (No. 490 in the world) meets Kaja Juvan (No. 244) in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Against the underdog Kucova (+475), Juvan is the favorite (-750) to make it to the Round of 16.

Kristina Kucova vs. Kaja Juvan Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Kristina Kucova vs. Kaja Juvan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has an 88.2% chance to win.

Kristina Kucova Kaja Juvan +475 Odds to Win Match -750 17.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.2% 31.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.4

Kristina Kucova vs. Kaja Juvan Trends and Insights

Kucova last played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 1-6 loss to No. 131-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov .

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Juvan beat No. 304-ranked Valeriya Strakhova, winning 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Kucova has played eight matches over the past year (across all court types), and 19.5 games per match.

Kucova has played two matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 17.5 games per match.

In her 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Juvan is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 49.7% of those games.

In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Juvan has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 54.3% of the games.

This is the first time that Kucova and Juvan have matched up in the last five years.

