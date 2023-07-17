Laslo Djere (No. 55 ranking) will face Zizou Bergs (No. 175) in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Monday, July 17.

Djere has -300 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Bergs (+225).

Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 75.0% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Zizou Bergs -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Trends and Insights

Djere is coming off a defeat to No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4-6, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Bergs won 6-3, 6-4 versus Marco Trungelliti in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Djere has played 25.8 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

On clay, Djere has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 22.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.9% of games.

In the past year, Bergs has played 23 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 21.9 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past year, Bergs has averaged 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 47.4% of the games.

In head-to-head matchups, Djere has two wins, while Bergs has zero. In their most recent match on January 16, 2023, Djere came out on top 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Djere and Bergs have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Djere taking five of them.

Djere and Bergs have squared off in 60 total games, with Djere winning 35 and Bergs securing 25.

In two head-to-head matches, Djere and Bergs are averaging 30 games and 3.5 sets per match.

