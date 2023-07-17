On Monday, Liam Broady (No. 142 in the world) meets Shintaro Mochizuki (No. 212) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Against the underdog Mochizuki (+160), Broady is the favorite (-210) to make it to the Round of 16.

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 17
  • Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
  • Location: Newport, Rhode Island
  • Court Surface: Grass

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liam Broady has a 67.7% chance to win.

Liam Broady Shintaro Mochizuki
-210 Odds to Win Match +160
67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5%
55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Trends and Insights

  • Broady is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 6-4, 2-6, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.
  • In his most recent match on July 5, 2023, Mochizuki lost 5-7, 3-6, 1-6 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Broady has played 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • Broady has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 29.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).
  • In the past year, Mochizuki has played 16 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.7% of the games. He averages 22.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.
  • In four matches on grass in the past year, Mochizuki has averaged 26.3 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 55.2% of those games.
  • Broady and Mochizuki have not played each other since 2015.

