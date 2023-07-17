On Monday, Liam Broady (No. 142 in the world) meets Shintaro Mochizuki (No. 212) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Against the underdog Mochizuki (+160), Broady is the favorite (-210) to make it to the Round of 16.

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liam Broady has a 67.7% chance to win.

Liam Broady Shintaro Mochizuki -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Liam Broady vs. Shintaro Mochizuki Trends and Insights

Broady is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 6-4, 2-6, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

In his most recent match on July 5, 2023, Mochizuki lost 5-7, 3-6, 1-6 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Broady has played 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Broady has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 29.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Mochizuki has played 16 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.7% of the games. He averages 22.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Mochizuki has averaged 26.3 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 55.2% of those games.

Broady and Mochizuki have not played each other since 2015.

