In the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Monday, Claire Liu (ranked No. 88) faces Louisa Chirico (No. 202).

With -175 odds, Liu is the favorite against Chirico (+135) for this match.

Louisa Chirico vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Louisa Chirico vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Claire Liu has a 63.6% chance to win.

Louisa Chirico Claire Liu +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Louisa Chirico vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

Chirico is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 260-ranked Jana Fett in Sunday's qualifying round.

Liu last played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 by No. 60-ranked Lesia Tsurenko.

In her 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Chirico has played an average of 22.2 games.

On clay, Chirico has played five matches over the past year, totaling 17.2 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Liu has played 38 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 48.9% of those games.

On clay, Liu has played six matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Chirico and Liu have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Nordea Open quarterfinals. Chirico was victorious in that match 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

In three total sets against one another, Chirico has taken two, while Liu has claimed one.

Chirico and Liu have squared off in 26 total games, with Chirico winning 15 and Liu claiming 11.

In one match between Chirico and Liu, they have played 26 games and three sets per match on average.

