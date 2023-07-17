In the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, No. 84-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler faces No. 118 Jurij Rodionov.

Compared to the underdog Rodionov (+105), Huesler is the favorite (-135) to get to the Round of 16.

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marc-Andrea Huesler has a 57.4% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Jurij Rodionov -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

Huesler last played on July 5, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup finished in a 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 116-ranked Yosuke Watanuki .

Rodionov is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 187-ranked Maximilian Neuchrist in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Huesler has played 48 matches over the past year across all court types, and 27.3 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches).

Huesler has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 30.9 games per match (31.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Rodionov has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.0% of the games. He averages 22.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Rodionov has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.1 games per set in 14 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Huesler and Rodionov have not matched up on the court.

