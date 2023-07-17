Julio Rodriguez and Carlos Correa are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins square off at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.312/.407 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, eight home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.368/.402 on the season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Correa Stats

Correa has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI (74 total hits).

He's slashing .232/.307/.408 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has put up 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .199/.289/.417 slash line on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.