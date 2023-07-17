Matteo Arnaldi (No. 80 ranking) will take on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 47) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on Monday, July 17.

With -120 odds, Arnaldi is the favorite against Ruusuvuori (-110) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 54.5% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Emil Ruusuvuori -120 Odds to Win Match -110 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 51.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

Arnaldi is coming off a defeat to No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Ruusuvuori is coming off a 5-7, 5-7, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In his 30 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Arnaldi has played an average of 24.3 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Arnaldi has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.2% of games.

In the past year, Ruusuvuori has competed in 61 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 24.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Ruusuvuori has averaged 26.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Ruusuvuori have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.