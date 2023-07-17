Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
On Monday, Gijs Brouwer (No. 153 in the world) faces Max Purcell (No. 64) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
In the Round of 32, Purcell is favored over Brouwer, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.
Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 17
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Max Purcell
|Gijs Brouwer
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|48.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.1
Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Trends and Insights
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Purcell was eliminated by No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 128.
- In his last match on July 6, 2023, Brouwer came up short 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Purcell has played 20 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Purcell has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 38.5% of games.
- In the past year, Brouwer has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.0% of the games. He averages 22.8 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- On grass courts, Brouwer has played five matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- Purcell and Brouwer each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 20, 2022, with Purcell coming out on a top 7-5, 7-6.
- Purcell and Brouwer have matched up in five sets against each other, with Purcell taking three of them.
- Brouwer has the upper hand in 52 total games versus Purcell, claiming 27 of them.
- In two matches between Purcell and Brouwer, they have played 26.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.
