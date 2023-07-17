On Monday, Gijs Brouwer (No. 153 in the world) faces Max Purcell (No. 64) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

In the Round of 32, Purcell is favored over Brouwer, with -145 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 59.2% chance to win.

Max Purcell Gijs Brouwer -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Max Purcell vs. Gijs Brouwer Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Purcell was eliminated by No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 128.

In his last match on July 6, 2023, Brouwer came up short 4-6, 6-7, 6-7 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Purcell has played 20 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.1 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Purcell has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 38.5% of games.

In the past year, Brouwer has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.0% of the games. He averages 22.8 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On grass courts, Brouwer has played five matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Purcell and Brouwer each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 20, 2022, with Purcell coming out on a top 7-5, 7-6.

Purcell and Brouwer have matched up in five sets against each other, with Purcell taking three of them.

Brouwer has the upper hand in 52 total games versus Purcell, claiming 27 of them.

In two matches between Purcell and Brouwer, they have played 26.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.