Mikael Ymer (No. 59 ranking) will take on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 63) in the Round of 32 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Monday, July 17.

Ymer carries -125 odds to bring home a victory versus Varillas (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mikael Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mikael Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mikael Ymer has a 55.6% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Juan Pablo Varillas -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mikael Ymer vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Ymer is coming off a loss to No. 85-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Varillas most recently played on July 12, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 and was taken down 6-7, 2-6 by No. 169-ranked Elias Ymer.

Ymer has played 56 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ymer has played an average of 22.2 games (20.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Varillas is averaging 24.3 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.6% of those games.

In 30 matches on clay courts in the past year, Varillas has averaged 23.2 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.1% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Ymer and Varillas have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.