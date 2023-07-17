Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and three walks while hitting .212.

Peraza is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In seven of 12 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .222 AVG .200 .364 OBP .294 .222 SLG .267 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 3/0 1 SB 1

