Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza has a double and three walks while hitting .212.
  • Peraza is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In seven of 12 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.222 AVG .200
.364 OBP .294
.222 SLG .267
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
3/3 K/BB 3/0
1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Canning (6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.