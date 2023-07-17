Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza has a double and three walks while hitting .212.
- Peraza is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In seven of 12 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.364
|OBP
|.294
|.222
|SLG
|.267
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|3/0
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Canning (6-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
