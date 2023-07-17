Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 17 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.

Cabrera has had a hit in 28 of 63 games this season (44.4%), including multiple hits eight times (12.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (31.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .206 AVG .216 .238 OBP .304 .330 SLG .295 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 11 22/3 K/BB 18/11 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings