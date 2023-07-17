In the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, No. 68-ranked Pedro Cachin faces No. 106 Taro Daniel.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Cachin is favored (-125) against Daniel (+100).

Pedro Cachin vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Cachin vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 55.6% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Taro Daniel -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Pedro Cachin vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Cachin was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 128.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Daniel was defeated 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 versus Ben Shelton.

Cachin has played 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Cachin has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.0 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.0% of games.

Daniel has played 55 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past year, Daniel has averaged 26.0 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set, winning 47.8% of the games.

Cachin and Daniel have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Tennis Napoli Open Round of 16. Daniel claimed victory in that match 6-4, 7-6.

Daniel and Cachin have played two sets, and Daniel has had the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Daniel has taken 13 games (56.5% win rate) against Cachin, who has claimed 10 games.

In one head-to-head match, Cachin and Daniel have averaged 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

