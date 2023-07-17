In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan versus No. 174 Rebecca Sramkova.

In the Round of 32, Avanesyan is the favorite against Sramkova, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 65.5% chance to win.

Rebecca Sramkova Elina Avanesyan +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Sramkova was dropped by Clara Tauson 4-6, 2-6.

Avanesyan is coming off a 6-7, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 162-ranked Storm Sanders in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sramkova has played 23.7 games per match and won 43.7% of them.

Avanesyan is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Avanesyan has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 53.9% of the games.

Sramkova and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.