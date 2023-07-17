Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hungarian Grand Prix
In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan versus No. 174 Rebecca Sramkova.
In the Round of 32, Avanesyan is the favorite against Sramkova, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.
Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information
- Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 17
- Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Court Surface: Clay
Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Rebecca Sramkova
|Elina Avanesyan
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|42.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.7
Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Sramkova was dropped by Clara Tauson 4-6, 2-6.
- Avanesyan is coming off a 6-7, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 162-ranked Storm Sanders in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sramkova has played 23.7 games per match and won 43.7% of them.
- Avanesyan is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.
- In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Avanesyan has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 53.9% of the games.
- Sramkova and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.
