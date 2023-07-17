In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan versus No. 174 Rebecca Sramkova.

In the Round of 32, Avanesyan is the favorite against Sramkova, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, July 17
  • Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
  • Location: Budapest, Hungary
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Avanesyan has a 65.5% chance to win.

Rebecca Sramkova Elina Avanesyan
+145 Odds to Win Match -190
40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5%
42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Sramkova was dropped by Clara Tauson 4-6, 2-6.
  • Avanesyan is coming off a 6-7, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 162-ranked Storm Sanders in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
  • Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sramkova has played 23.7 games per match and won 43.7% of them.
  • Avanesyan is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.
  • In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Avanesyan has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 53.9% of the games.
  • Sramkova and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.

