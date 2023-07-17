Monday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (50-44) and Oakland Athletics (25-70) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.

Paul Blackburn (1-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 38 times and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

Boston has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 474 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule