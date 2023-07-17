The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will meet on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Masataka Yoshida and Ryan Noda among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Red Sox's .265 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (474 total runs).

The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Boston has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.304).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.