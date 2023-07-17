Rafael Devers will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (50-44) on Monday, July 17, when they battle Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-70) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Red Sox's game versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 21 (55.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 25, or 26.9%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 20-53 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yu Chang 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+275)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

