Red Sox vs. Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 17
The Boston Red Sox (50-44) will look to Justin Turner, riding a 12-game hitting streak, against the Oakland Athletics (25-70) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Athletics will look to Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.28), while the Red Sox's starting pitcher for this game has not been announced.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Blackburn - OAK (1-1, 0.00 ERA)
Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
- Blackburn has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Blackburn has six starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Paul Blackburn vs. Red Sox
- The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is second in the league with 855 total hits and fifth in MLB action with 474 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.435) and are 18th in all of MLB with 104 home runs.
- Blackburn has an 18 ERA and a 4 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in one inning pitched, allowing a .500 batting average over one appearance.
