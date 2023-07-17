In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 112-ranked Sara Errani faces No. 26 Qinwen Zheng.

In this Round of 32 match against Errani (+290), Zheng is favored with -400 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sara Errani vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Errani vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 80.0% chance to win.

Sara Errani Qinwen Zheng +290 Odds to Win Match -400 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sara Errani vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Errani was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Madison Brengle in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Zheng was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 32-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 3-6, 5-7.

In her 32 matches over the past year across all court types, Errani has played an average of 19.5 games.

Errani has played 16 matches on clay over the past year, and 19.8 games per match.

In her 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zheng is averaging 22.1 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.

Zheng has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 10 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Errani and Zheng have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.