In the Nordea Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 104-ranked Federico Coria versus No. 46 Sebastian Baez.

With -250 odds, Baez is the favorite against Coria (+190) in this matchup.

Sebastian Baez vs. Federico Coria Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Baez vs. Federico Coria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Federico Coria -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Sebastian Baez vs. Federico Coria Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (his last match), Baez was dropped by Tomas Barrios Vera 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.

In his last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Coria went down 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 0-6 versus Ilya Ivashka.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Baez has played 23.0 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.2% of them.

In his 28 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Baez has played an average of 23.9 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Coria is averaging 24.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.4% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Coria has averaged 22.2 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.2 games per set, winning 50.4% of the games.

In the only match between Baez and Coria dating back to 2015, in the Cordoba Open finals, Baez came out on top 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Baez has taken two, while Coria has secured one.

Baez has the advantage in 25 total games versus Coria, winning 15 of them.

In their one match against each other, Baez and Coria are averaging 25.0 games and 3.0 sets.

