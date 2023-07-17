No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka will meet No. 57 Roberto Carballes Baena in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Against the underdog Carballes Baena (+160), Wawrinka is the favorite (-210) to get to the Round of 16.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 67.7% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Roberto Carballes Baena -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Wawrinka was eliminated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

Carballes Baena last played on July 11, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 and was taken down 6-7, 1-6 Blaz Rola.

In his 38 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 27.9 games (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Wawrinka has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

In 26 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Carballes Baena has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

Wawrinka and Carballes Baena have not matched up against each other since 2015.

