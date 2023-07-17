On Monday, Tatjana Maria (No. 62 in the world) takes on Carole Monnet (No. 203) in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Compared to the underdog Monnet (+225), Maria is the favorite (-300) to make it to the Round of 16.

Tatjana Maria vs. Carole Monnet Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Tatjana Maria vs. Carole Monnet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 75.0% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Carole Monnet -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Tatjana Maria vs. Carole Monnet Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Maria was defeated by No. 37-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 1-6, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 128.

Monnet last played on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was defeated 4-6, 1-6 by No. 120-ranked Tamara Korpatsch.

Maria has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.

On clay, Maria has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 21.4 games per match while winning 52.5% of games.

Monnet has averaged 16.9 games per match through her eight matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 38.5% of the games.

Monnet has averaged 17.3 games per match and 8.7 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Maria and Monnet have not competed against each other.

