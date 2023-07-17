In the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Monday, Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (ranked No. 388) faces Nuria Brancaccio (No. 180).

Against the underdog Andrianjafitrimo (+130), Brancaccio is favored (-165) to get to the Round of 16.

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuria Brancaccio has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Nuria Brancaccio +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Andrianjafitrimo beat No. 341-ranked Francesca Curmi, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Brancaccio reached the Round of 32 by beating Deborah Chiesa 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Andrianjafitrimo has played 22.7 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

In her two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Andrianjafitrimo has played an average of 24.0 games.

Brancaccio is averaging 20.3 games per match in her 10 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Brancaccio has averaged 20.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 52.4% of the games.

This is the first time that Andrianjafitrimo and Brancaccio have matched up in the last five years.

