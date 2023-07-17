No. 95-ranked Thiago Monteiro will face No. 85 Daniel Elahi Galan in the Nordea Open Round of 32 on Monday, July 17.

Against the underdog Monteiro (+100), Galan is favored (-130) to get to the Round of 16.

Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 56.5% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Daniel Elahi Galan +100 Odds to Win Match -130 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Thiago Monteiro vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Monteiro most recently played on July 14, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 269-ranked Lukas Neumayer .

Galan is coming off a 6-7, 4-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon.

Monteiro has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.4 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 20 matches on clay over the past year, Monteiro has played an average of 28.9 games (27.4 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Galan has played 42 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Galan has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 16 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Monteiro and Galan have not played against each other.

